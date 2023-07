TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Police Department requested the Pima County Sheriff's Department to help with a homicide investigation on July 19.

STPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of South 6th Avenue at around 1:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man with gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Lionel Mathews.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigation remain ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.