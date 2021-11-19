Suspect arrested in Maricopa shooting that injured 2 teens

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that seriously injured two teenagers.

They say 21-year-old Kalib Rogers was arrested by Casa Grande police Wednesday. He has been booked into the Pinal County jail and is awaiting his arraignment. Police say three teens were standing in the front yard of a home Monday night when a car drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

Two teen boys suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they believe the shooting wasn’t random, and Rogers allegedly knew at least one of the victims. Police are working with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office on possible charges against Rogers.

