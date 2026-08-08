Suspect arrested in Germany after 19-year-old woman found dead, police say

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who was found dead in an apartment Thursday, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment near Euclid and Elm around 4 p.m. Thursday after Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a welfare check requested by family members.

TFD found 19-year-old Julissa Rubi Salazar dead inside the apartment. Medics noted signs of trauma and called TPD to the scene.

Detectives with TPD's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit processed the apartment, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed forensic evidence.

Police identified Salazar's boyfriend, 20-year-old Varun Batchigari, as the suspect in her death.

Police say Batchigari flew out of Tucson International Airport on Thursday, planning to travel through Germany en route to his home country of India.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging him with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Working with the FBI's Tucson office and the FBI's legal attaché office in Berlin, authorities took Batchigari into custody when he landed in Germany, stopping him before he could continue to India, police said.

TPD said Batchigari is awaiting extradition to Arizona, where he will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson police.

