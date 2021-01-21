Suspect arrested in February 2019 fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide case from last year. They say 40-year-old William McCoy was taken into custody Tuesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force. McCoy is jailed on suspicion of murder.

Police say 24-year-old Abdulai Sesay was one of two men found shot in a vehicle last Feb. 3. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say witnesses reported a verbal argument occurred prior to the shooting and the suspects fled in a vehicle. A month later, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of two suspects including McCoy, but he couldn’t be located.

