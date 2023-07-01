Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday blocked President Biden’s plan to forgive a share of student debts. A court majority ruled Biden exceeded his authority and said Congress should have made the call on the issue.

There’s no two ways about it; going to college, getting that college education is going to cost you a lot of money and a lot of people have had to depend on student loans but the Supreme Court just decided a plan to slice away a chunk of that debt is not going to fly.

Once you leave college, there’s a good chance the experience will stick with you through fond memories, what you learned, and a boatload of student debt.

Alexis Garza says, “Without student loans, I wouldn't be able to continue my education at the U of A and I like going to school.”

She says a variety of financial aid makes her education possible.

She’s disappointed to hear the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s plan to knock between ten and twenty thousand dollars off a lot of students’ debts.

“I think it's a good idea because it helps a lot of students and just a lot of people in general that needs loans to be able to survive to go to school. So I think it would have made a big difference in a lot of people's lives.”

Art Young, the University of Arizona’s financial aid director, says about 40 percent of U of A students use some sort of student loan and the average debt at graduation is under 30 thousand dollars.

As director of U of A’s scholarship and financial aid office Young finds a lot of ways to help students cover their costs.

He says loan payments put on pause for the pandemic are about to resume so it’s a good idea to check in with your loan servicers.

“Make sure their information is up to date, and then double check and make sure that they are in the correct repayment plan. There are different options in terms of what the monthly payment amount might be the repayment term on those loans. It is somewhat flexible as well.”

Alexis Garza says if she could talk to the Supreme Court here’s what she’d say:

Why? Would you not want us to have an education? How are we supposed to have good jobs and make you know the economy better or make jobs in the US better? Or make the technology better just the United States better in general? So why would you not want us to go to school?