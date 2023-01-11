Watch Now
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva is first Latina to serve as Pima County Board Chair

Elected board chair in a 4-1 vote
Grijalva is the first Latina elected board chair in Pima County history.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 11, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva made history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina in the governing body elected board chair.

Grijalva was elected board chair in a 4-1 vote, replacing outgoing Board Chair Sharon Bronson. Supervisor Steve Christy of District 4 provided the sole 'no' vote.

Supervisor Rex Scott, District 1, will serve as the board's vice chair.

Grijalva is halfway through her first term on the Board of Supervisors, elected to a four-year term in 2020. She previously served for 20 years on the governing board for Tucson Unified School District.

She represents Pima County's District 5, which covers much of Tucson's midtown and west side.

