Supervisor Adelita Grijalva is first Latina to serve as Pima County Board Chair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva made history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina in the governing body elected board chair.

Grijalva was elected board chair in a 4-1 vote, replacing outgoing Board Chair Sharon Bronson. Supervisor Steve Christy of District 4 provided the sole 'no' vote.

Supervisor Rex Scott, District 1, will serve as the board's vice chair.

Grijalva is halfway through her first term on the Board of Supervisors, elected to a four-year term in 2020. She previously served for 20 years on the governing board for Tucson Unified School District.

She represents Pima County's District 5, which covers much of Tucson's midtown and west side.

Adelita makes history today as the First Latina Elected Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors!🎉🌵



Thank you to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for your support and trust as Chair. Looking forward to the work ahead to continue serving our beautiful community! pic.twitter.com/hm92m2r3kG — Supervisor Adelita Grijalva (@SupGrijalva) January 10, 2023

