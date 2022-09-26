Adelita Grijalva discusses the challenges and rewards of being a Latina in leadership

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — September is Hispanic Heritage month and KGUN 9 is dedicated to telling you stories this month putting a spotlight on those with a Hispanic Heritage.

As a Latina in Leadership, Pima County Board Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, knows all too well the hurdles it took to get to her position. She sat down with KGUN 9's Denelle Confair to discuss those obstacles and how they have motivated her to continue to serve her community.

Grijalva's grandfather worked as a bracero and came to the United States in his late teens back in 1945. Her father Raul Grijalva has became well known throughout the country for his humanitarian work and spent the past several decades as a politician.

"So when the opportunity was available for her to serve as a public servant she knew she wanted to step in," Grijalva said. "I was in my 30s running for my first office, and they were calling me a girl. And that is another thing that I think has changed and transitioned from when I first was running for office to this last this last election."

Grijalva has spent the past decade in public service, her first election running for Tucson Unified School District's board.

"But it's been it's important, I think, because I'm from the south side and went to all southside schools," Grijalva said. "I'm a native of Tucson, I understand our community because I've lived there still live there and want to be a part of it. And my kids, I'll go to public schools and so and I went to all public schools and went to the U of A, so I'm very invested in our community."

Grijalva is the only woman of color on the Pima County Board of Supervisors and still faces criticism for her heritage.

"Being a Latina, you get a lot of pushback on," Grijalva said. "Well, I can't really understand her because of that accent, I heard that like a couple months ago."

Despite any challenges she says she works to make sure everyone is represented in her community.

"The criticism I hear a lot well you're only here to to support Mexicans, like you don't support anyone else. And really what I need to remind people is that if you're lifting up a community that is underserved, everyone else comes up too," Grijalva said. "It's not as if I'm leaving anybody behind. But I think targeting efforts into areas that are underserved are really important."

As a Latina in leadership she hopes to continue to inspire others.

"When you see someone that isn't representing you, don't be afraid to stand up for yourself because you're not just standing up for yourself or standing up for your family, your community and everyone like you," Grijalva said.

