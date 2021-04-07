Supervisor Adelita Grijalva donates blood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva donated blood Tuesday.

Due to the pandemic, the number of canceled Red Cross blood drives tripled, compared to 2019.

This significantly impacted the amount of blood donations in 2020.

Grijalva says her family has directly benefited from donations, which inspired her to roll up her sleeve.

Grijalva said "My family, friends, I mean it's you know, you need it in case of an emergency and I think that when I get the call that we just—there isn't enough—and if there is a big emergency here that there might be a shortage it's important for us to do what we can. And so I came down and took 20 minutes of my time and I'm all done and have been able to donate, so, I think that it's a small price to pay to come down and save a life."

If you can donate blood, you are encouraged to contact the Red Cross.