Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

PHOENIX (AP) — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long.

The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar.

More than 6,000 media members from 24 countries were accredited to provide coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and related events onsite in Arizona, per the NFL.

Officials estimated 100,000 visitors were passing through the area surrounding the downtown convention center where the NFL set up its Super Bowl Experience, an interactive theme park. The media center was buzzing with a record 128 outlets filling radio row, which now includes podcasts and television networks.