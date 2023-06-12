SunTran streetcar service temporarily suspended due to downed wire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The SunTran service sent out a rider alert Monday morning of a downed wire affecting the streetcar service.

The alert stated a downed wire on Cushing and Linda traveling westbound has suspended streetcar services until further notice.

The SunTran bus service will connect riders to Mercado San Augustin. At 10:15 a.m., the service updated riders of a bus service with westbound connections available for passengers to pick up at Fourth Ave. and Ninth St. The route goes to Congress/ Granada, to Avenida del Convento/ Mercado, and back to Fourth Ave. and Ninth St.