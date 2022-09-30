Sunset Road extension project gets federal funding boost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunset Road will extend to River Road following a new construction project, set to begin later this year, according to Pima County Transportation Department (PCDOT) and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA).

New federal funding from the from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which allows for highway infrastructure, helps secure a construction start date by the end of this calendar year.

The Sunset Road extension from I-10 to River Road, which will include roadway and bridge improvements necessary to complete the connection, is part of a 2006 voter-approved plan.

The Sunset extension will be constructed simultaneously with an Arizona Department of Transportation project to widen I-10 between Ina Road and Ruthrauff/El Camino del Cerro.

Google Maps Sunset Road currently intersects with I-10, with no thoroughfare east of the freeway.

Interactive Map from PCDOT

Sunset Road will receive a new connection with I-10 as part of the project, in addition to the new extension northeast towards River Road, according to RTA.

The Pima Association of Governments received a total of nearly $7.6 million in new funding for its Transportation Improvement Program in 2022.