Sunnyside Unified School District to host job fair Saturday, May 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Unified School District (SUSD) will host a job fair at the district's administration office Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

To view the 144 open positions with SUSD, please visit their website.

Certified and classified job openings will be eligible for hire at the event.

SUSD officials say they will not interview or hire for administrators at this job fair.

The school district is a member of the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) and Long Term Disability (LTD) plan.

Job Fair details:



Sunnyside Unified School District Administration Office

2238 E. Ginter Road, Tucson AZ 85746 Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. –1 p.m.

