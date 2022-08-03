Sunnyside Unified School District heads back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “We’re excited for August 3rd, it’s the first day of school," said newly appointed Sunnyside Unified School District Superintendent Jose Gastelum.

Gastelum has worked to keep safety top of mind.

Over the summer, both the superintendent and other leaders put together four goals for the new year.

“Our priority is the safety of our students. That’s our message and it always has been and it always should be," said Gastelum.

The district hopes to continue collaborating with law enforcement and the district Safe & Orderly Task Force Team.

The other goals include academic performance in grades K-5, a more seamless 8th to 9th grade transition and focusing on culture and climate.

Sunnyside School District is home to 13 elementary schools, 5 middle schools and 3 high schools which makes them Tucson's Second Largest School District.