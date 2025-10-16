Sunnyside High School student struck by vehicle Thursday morning

A student at Sunnyside High School was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk near the school Thursday morning.

According to a letter sent out from Principal Stephanie Ponce to SHS families, the student did not sustain serious injuries.

"This serves as an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant and cautious when driving in and around our school zone," Ponce said in the letter. "Our roads are often busy during arrival and dismissal times, and it is critical that we all slow down, remain alert and follow all traffic signals."

Ponce encouraged parents to talk to their children about the importance of using designated crosswalks and being aware of their surroundings when walking to and from school.