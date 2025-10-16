Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Sunnyside High School student struck by vehicle Thursday morning

sunnyside.jpg
KGUN 9
Bilby Road, in front of Sunnyside High School on Tucson's southside
sunnyside.jpg
Posted

A student at Sunnyside High School was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk near the school Thursday morning.

According to a letter sent out from Principal Stephanie Ponce to SHS families, the student did not sustain serious injuries.

"This serves as an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant and cautious when driving in and around our school zone," Ponce said in the letter. "Our roads are often busy during arrival and dismissal times, and it is critical that we all slow down, remain alert and follow all traffic signals."

Ponce encouraged parents to talk to their children about the importance of using designated crosswalks and being aware of their surroundings when walking to and from school.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood