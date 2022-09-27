Sunnyside High School celebrates UArizona-bound seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "You are a Blue Devil in the next generation of Wildcats," Sunnyside High School Principal Stephanie Ponce told 154 seniors at a surprise assembly held in the school's auditorium Tuesday morning, Sept. 27.

The Sunnyside graduating class of 2022 set the school record for most students accepted into the University of Arizona.

This year's class of graduating seniors will walk the stage at Sunnyside in May 2023 with a new record: With 154 students accepted, this marks an even larger portion of the graduating class that's UArizona-bound, according to the school.

The surprise assembly, to which family members were also invited, was an opportunity to present the seniors with their formal notices of university admissions.

KGUN 9 154 Sunnyside High School seniors received their formal UArizona acceptance at a surprise assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Sunnyside Unified School District Superintendent, Jose Gastelum was also in attendance.

"This is an important celebration for our Seniors and their families, and a key step towards making their higher education dreams a reality," Gastelum shared prior to the assembly. "Our vision of ensuring that students are college, career and community ready comes to life on this day, and it is truly one of the best celebrations we have all year.”

Following the assembly, students and their families were invited to attend workshops to help parents and guardians understand next steps.

"So, as you sit here, in front of all of your friends, in front of your family, in front of our school, and you take in this moment. The same thing I told you in our library, you stand there with pride. Okay? You keep your chin up high," said Ponce. "And you remember this didn't happen by accident. You have worked hard."