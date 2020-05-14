Menu

Sun Tran's First Electric Bus Goes Into Service May 17

The bus is powered completely by battery
Sun Tran
Sun Tran&#39;s first electric bus.
Sun Tran Electric Bus
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 18:52:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sun Tran’s first electric bus will go into service on Sunday, May 17.

The bus is powered by a battery and produces zero-emissions. Sun Tran also said that the bus is quieter and more comfortable for riders.

In a press release, Sun Tran said this is the first electric bus in their fleet and they expect to include five more later in the year.

“Sun Tran is invested in creating an innovative and smart transportation system,” Sun Tran’s General Manager Steve Spade said in the statement. “Our passengers can be confident they are contributing to a more sustainable community and cleaner air.”

The bus is slated to be used on a variety of routes to test performance.

