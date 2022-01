TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — It's gem show season in Tucson and Sun Tran is helping get you get to all the exhibits.

Sun Tran is offering four routes to several shows.

This year there are *48 gem show location across the city.

The routes are:

22nd St Show

Route 2 or 12 to 10th Ave/19th St

Sun Link: Granada/Cushing

Kino Gem Show

Route 11 or 15 to Ajo/PCSD

Sun On Demand Zone 2

JOGS Gem Show

Route 11 to Hotel Dr/Irvington

Mineral Village Show

Route 10 or 16 to Oracle/Plata