Sun Tran route, schedule changes take effect Sunday

Riders who use Sun Tran, Sun Express and Sun Shuttle will see a number of route and schedule changes beginning Sunday, Aug. 16.

The changes include new destinations for several Sun Tran routes, the consolidation of two express routes and schedule adjustments across the transit system.

Route 4 will begin serving Udall Transit Station and will no longer provide service to South Kolb Road.

Route 8 will merge with Route 108X, extending the route to Houghton Road. Buses on the route will also run more frequently, with service every 15 minutes.

Route 9 will be extended to Pima Community College East, replacing its current service to Udall Transit Station.

Sun Express Routes 102X and 104X will also be combined into a single route, eliminating express service along Speedway Boulevard. Riders traveling to the Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue area can instead use Route 103X.

The changes will also introduce Route 124X, the Northwest-Downtown Express, connecting Oro Valley and Marana with Downtown Tucson.

Schedule adjustments are planned for Sun Tran Routes 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 19, 34, 37, 61, 62 and 124X.

Another change will affect Route 10 passengers using the Ronstadt Transit Center. The route's boarding location will move to Bay O on Sixth Avenue. Sun Tran says wayfinding maps will be posted at the transit center.

Sun Shuttle Routes 401, 412, 413, 421X, 430 and 450 will also receive schedule changes beginning Aug. 16.

Transit officials are encouraging passengers to check updated maps and schedules before traveling. Riders can also use the Transit App for real-time bus tracking, service alerts, estimated arrival times and trip planning.

Customers who need help planning a trip can call Sun Tran Customer Service at 520-792-9222 or TDD 520-628-1565. Translation assistance is available.