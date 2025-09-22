Sun Tran riders invited to share feedback on safety, security

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran riders and community members are invited to share their feedback through the Passenger Safety and Security Survey, which starts today.

Passengers can share how safe and secure they feel while riding and waiting at bus stops through the confidential survey.

Sun Tran states the survey will help them:



Better understand how safe and secure passengers feel

Identify opportunities for improvement

Strengthen safety measures and security practices.

Sun Tran encourages people to share their honest feedback.

Riders can participate in the survey both online and on board.



Complete the survey online here

Paper surveys will be available on all Sun Tran buses. Passengers can fill out the survey during their trip and return it directly to their operator.

For assistance with the survey, call (520) 792-9222. Translation assistance is available. Sun Tran says you can let a customer service representative know the language you need.