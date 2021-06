TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran is looking for bus drivers, customer service reps, Sun Van drivers and Sun Link streetcar operators.

The organization is holding a recruitment event Saturday. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sun Tran Administrative Offices, 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd.

For more information, visit this site.