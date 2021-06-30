Watch
Sun Link streetcar offering free rides to watch the "A" Mountain fireworks July 4th

Tucson DOT
Sunlink Streetcar
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to get a ride to watch the "A" Mountain fireworks show? You're in luck.

The Sun Link streetcar is offering free rides for those planning to watch the fireworks show Sunday, July 4.

The streetcar will provide rides to the viewing area at the Tucson Convention Center, the Mercado District, or riders can also get out at stops along Cushing Street.

Streetcar services will operate for 30 minutes following the fireworks show, and bus services will end before 9 p.m.

Riders are required to wear a face mask to ride public transportation.

On Monday, July 5, there will be limited hours of operation, the streetcar will operate from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sun Tran buses and Sun Van will run on a Sunday schedule.

For more information about hours of operation, click here.

