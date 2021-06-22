4th of July firework shows return to southern Arizona, where to watch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firework shows are returning to southern Arizona this year!

Here's where to go for all the best "oohs" and "aahs."

This article will be updated as more shows are announced.

Tucson | July 4 | "A" Mountain

Pima County has not revealed plans for "A" Mountain fireworks.

Tucson | July 4 | Casino Del Sol

The casino has not revealed plans for fireworks.

Oro Valley - July 4 | 9 p.m. | 810 W. Naranja Drive

The Town of Oro Valley is not hosting an in-person event, but fireworks will still be launched into the sky for the community to enjoy. The show begins at 9 p.m. at Naranja Park and will last for 20 minutes.

"In lieu of an event, the Town ordered larger shells (fireworks) to be seen from greater distances," said Communications Administrator Misti Nowak. The show will also be streamed on Oro Valley's Facebook page.

Marana | July 4 | 5 - 9:30 p.m. | 7548 North Silverbell Road

The Star Spangled Spectacular is back! The Marana event will feature 25 food vendors, a splash pad, music and fireworks at the end of the night.

"To ensure the comfort and safety of our residents, Town staff will be following CDC-recommended safety guidelines for events and large gatherings," said the event's description.

Sahuarita | July 3 | 6-9 p.m. | 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Sahuarita's Red, White & Boom celebration takes place the day before the 4th of July. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, kids activities, and music. Viewing areas include North Santa Cruz Park and Anza Trail Park sports fields.

"Shuttles will run from Anza Trail Park and the Rancho Sahuarita Dirt Lot (east of north entrance to Sahuarita Lake Park). Disabled parking (plate/placard required) at Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse parking lot," said event organizers.

Douglas | July 2-4 | 1412-1598 5th St

The Fourth of July Summer of Freedom Celebration spans the entire weekend at Veterans Park. On Friday, July 2, the city of Douglas is having a movie night. The next day, a parade will commence on G Ave. at 10 a.m. Finally, on July 4, a day-long celebration will take place from 11 - 10 p.m., ending with a fireworks display.



