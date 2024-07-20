Sun Link streetcar celebrates 10 years in Tucson

On Saturday, the community celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the streetcar coming to Tucson.

Over the last decade millions of passengers have taken a ride on a Sun Link streetcar. Its almost four mile route connects Tucsonans and visitors to different parts of the city. With 23 stops from the Westside to Downtown, Fourth Avenue, Main Gate Square and the University of Arizona, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says it has had a huge economic impact on the city.

“Thousands of jobs created, thousands of housing units created, transit oriented development in our downtown and throughout the streetcar line. We have seen more than 50 restaurants and businesses open up throughout the line,” Romero said.

Many of the businesses along the streetcar route are locally owned.

“We have not lost that flare and that appetite as Tucsonans to support our local businesses," Romero said.

Speakers at Saturday’s celebrations also spoke about the environmental impact of helping to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

“We do have eight all-electric USA-made streetcars for our system,” Transportation and Mobility Director Samuel Credio said. “In fact, ours along with those that were built for Portland were some of the first streetcars built in the United States in more than 50 years.”

The streetcar is free to ride and operates seven days a week.

“Jump on it all day long today and everyday and support your small businesses surrounding the streetcar,” Romero said.