Sun Tran, Sun Link hold job fairs this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Link and Sun Tran are both looking for new employees at job fairs this week.

Sun Tran will be recruiting for multiple positions at the Tucson Job Fair on Tuesday, March 1. Stop by to meet the team and learn more!

Tucson Job Fair

DoubleTree Hotel

📍280 S Church Ave

📅Tuesday, March 1

⌚11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Sun Tran job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 280 S. Church Ave.

The Sun Link job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Sun Link Headquarters, 290 E. 8th Street.

Sun Link applicants must be 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to write clear, concise reports and have a Class B commercial driver license with passenger designation.

For more information, visit SunTran's website.