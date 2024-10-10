Sun Corridor Inc. looks to build economic path between Southern Arizona, Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While most public attention was on J.D. Vance and Tim Walz campaigning in town, local dignitaries and CEOs found their way to one of Tucson's poshest resorts to talk economic development with Mexico.

At the 20th Annual Sun Corridor Inc. Luncheon, held at Tucson's Loews Ventana Canyon, business leaders and politicians gathered to highlight the economic potential of Southern Arizona.

The event focused on the region’s attractiveness for businesses and the growing relationship between the United States and Mexico, particularly through cross-border trade.

Former Mexican Ambassador to the United States, Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez, emphasized the importance of the border region.

“Mexico became, last year, the U.S.’s number one trading partner with over $800 billion dollars worth of trade,” Fernandez said.

Gutierrez Fernandez also highlighted Tucson's role.

“Cities like Tucson have, in the context of everything that is going on with our trade agreements, a great opportunity to take advantage of,” he said.

The luncheon featured discussions on Southern Arizona’s unique assets.

Jordan Schnitzer, President of Schnitzer Properties, praised the region's environment and business community.

“Tucson is an incredible community," he said. "The combination of the university, the gorgeous surroundings… The greatest abstract art maker is Mother Nature,” Schnitzer remarked.

Sun Corridor Inc. also addressed areas for improvement while maintaining an optimistic outlook.

Gutierrez Fernandez emphasized the potential for Tucson’s businesses to leverage nearshoring trends from Asia, imparticular China.

“It’s important that Tucson continue to advertise itself as a very attractive destination for investment,” Fernandez said.

Local organizations announced collaborative efforts, including a partnership between the Tucson Metro Chamber and Sun Corridor Inc., aimed at strengthening economic development.

Schnitzer expressed support for such initiatives.

“Sun Corridor is a phenomenal group that brings the public and private sector together like I don’t see in any other community,” Schnitzer said.

With enthusiasm for the region’s future, the luncheon highlighted how Southern Arizona’s economy is poised to grow through collaborative efforts and strategic positioning in U.S.-Mexico trade.