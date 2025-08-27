Summit Hut to close after nearly three decades in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — After serving Southern Arizona’s outdoor community for decades, Summit Hut is closing its doors for good. Owners Dana and Jeremy Davis announced the decision this week in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 26.

Dana Davis has been with the store for 27 years, and Jeremy for 20, building Summit Hut into a local hub for outdoor enthusiasts.

“This store has been our life’s work and our greatest joy, and the best part has always been sharing it with you—our customers, neighbors, and friends,” the couple wrote in a statement. “We’ve weathered many challenges together over the years, always working hard to adapt, keep things going, and provide a place where people could find great gear, inspiration, and connection for their outdoor adventures.”

The challenges of recent years, however, proved too steep. According to the post, rising operating costs, major brands selling directly to consumers, competition from big-box retailers, pressure for lower prices and a shift toward online shopping all played a role.

“Summit Hut ended up in a tough spot—too big to run super lean, but too small to compete with national chains,” the owners explained. “We looked at every possible option, but in the end it just wasn’t sustainable.”

Summit Hut already closed its Oro Valley location on Aug. 6.

The flagship store in Tucson will begin a Going Out of Business Sale on Friday, Aug. 29. Everything in the store will be 30% off, with an additional 30% discount on already-reduced items.

The Davises are inviting customers to visit during the final days, not just for discounts but to share memories.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly,” the statement said. “We really did try everything we could to keep things going, but in the end, closing is our only responsible choice—even though it breaks our hearts to say goodbye.”