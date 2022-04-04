Summer youth employment programs at Saguaro National Park and City of Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Saguaro National Park and City of Nogales are accepting applications for each of their summer youth employment programs.

Both opportunities offer eight-week sessions with pay starting at $12.80 per hour.

However, the City of Nogales caps their hourly pay at $14, while the national park will pay up to $14.72 depending on the position.

Saguaro National Park officials say their Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program has a 40-hour work week schedule. This allows 10-planned hires to return home on the weekend.

"YCC is not just a work program, it's a chance to learn, play and grow in the natural world," shared the park online. "Enrollees will also participate in various recreational outings including day hikes, backpacking trips field trips and more!"

In order to apply, they must:



Be between 16 and 18 years old at the start of the program

Have not participated in a YCC program in the past year for more than three months

Be able to work the entire 8 weeks

Be able to transport themselves to and from the park each week

Have a willingness and ability to work hard in the outdoors

Relate well with others and have a positive attitude

Teens may apply until Saturday, April 30. Selections are made by Friday, May 13.

Applications are also found at the National Park Service's website.

The City of Nogales is looking to fill over 30 positions.

In order to apply, students must:



Be at least 16 years old

Be attending high school, college or equivalent

Be in good academic standing

Possess necessary knowledge, skills, experience and certification (if applicable) related to what they're applying

Anyone interested may explore the positions and apply at City of Nogales' website.

Friday, April 29 is the deadline for the city's application.