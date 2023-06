TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting June 6, every Tuesday throughout June and July the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is holding track and field events.

The track meets will be held at Drachman Stadium at 501 S. Plumer Ave. until the last one on July 25.

The first event on June 6 will be at 7 PM. The cost is three dollars per person 17 or younger, and four dollars per adult 18 and older.

For more information, call (520) 791-4870.