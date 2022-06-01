Summer PSA: Don't leave children, pets, or laptops unattended in cars

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People are used to hearing PSAs about not leaving children or pets alone in cars, especially in the summer heat.

But one local who wishes to remain anonymous has a message for the community: Laptops in cars can catch on fire.

The woman says while undergoing an eye exam, she got an alert her car was "on fire."

She went outside to find a pedestrian who had noticed her windows were turning dark. This passerby called the Tucson Fire Department.

"While I am deeply bummed about my computer and car seat… I am also so profoundly grateful that this situation did not end up worse…" the woman shared. "It could have easily done so..."

According to the local, she had only left it in the car for about 20 minutes, out of direct sunlight, in a canvas bag.