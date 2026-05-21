Summer means live music at outlet mall in Marana

Music will fill the air at Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana this summer.

A free, two-part Summer Sunset Marana Concert Series is slated to launch next week at the outlet's Mountain Courtyard.

Folks are invited bring lawn chairs to watch these live music performances. Country outfit, the Brian Beckman Band will perform on May 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The blues/rock/jazz ensemble Rhythm Jax will follow on June 25, also from 6 to 8.

The concert series is a partnership between the Marana Chamber and the Tucson Premium Outlets.

The outlets are at 6401 Marana Center Blvd.