Summer Food Service Program provides free meals for kids and teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AZ State Nutrition Action Committee's Summer Food Work Group has joined forces to boost participation in the Summer Food Service Program.

"Free Meals for Kids and Teens 0-18" is Arizona's SFSP awareness campaign.

Kids and teens 18 and under are eligible for free summer meals.

Some sites even offer low-cost meals for parents and caregivers.

No sign-up or registration is required.

Students do not need to be enrolled or attend open school sites to get their free meals.

For more information and to find sites near you, AZ Health Zone organized an online map of Arizona's SFSP locations.

