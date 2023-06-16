Summer camp looks to break down barriers for young men in our community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “What does healthy masculinity culturally shifting for multiple generations look like and how do we invest in that," said Mark Mckenna, Program Manager Boys to Men.

Boys to Men Tucson is a local non-profit working to break down barriers for young men in our community by providing a safe and open space to build connections and establish healthy relationships through mentor-ship and support groups.

This mission started 10 years ago and ever since has been working to get rid of the pressure and stereotypes of what a young man should be and instead give them a space to learn and grow into the young man they want to be.

“There is a way to be an authentic person as a man in this society without having to check all the boxes with all the labels," said Mckenna. "Be the strong person, not show the emotions, never ask for help— those things don't have to be the way.”

In July, they are hosting their first ever 4-day summer camp for boys 16-20 years old where they will be mentored through trust building exercises and leadership games.

For program leaders, seeing the work in action gives them hope for the future of our community.

“To see the impact when a young boy can see a man or a masculine adult, show their honest expression with what they're holding, what they're sharing, what they're going through, and what they're struggling with creates a huge pathway of space for one another," said Mckenna.

Boys to Men Tucson is for anyone who identifies as masculine and is always looking for mentors in our community to help lead the next generation of young men to know that they have safe, trusted, healthy role models outside of the home.

This free, day-time summer camp is open to all masculine identified youth, ages 16-20 from July 25 to Friday, July 28, from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Camp is free of charge and includes breakfast and lunch. All youth who complete the entire camp are eligible to receive $100. Boys to Men Tucson tells KGUN9 that space is limited, and registration is required. For more information visit their website or call (520) 344-3624