Summer camp for aspiring scientists starts July 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tohono Chul and SARSEF (Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation) are partnering to bring a summer camp for students interested in native desert plants, wildlife, geology, and more.

Julie Euber, SARSEF CEO, said, “Partnering with Tohono Chul enables us to offer nature-inspired summer camps, encouraging young scientists to explore the natural world and cultivate an appreciation for environmental sciences. Together, we aim to foster a love for both science and nature.”

From July 24-28, grades 6-8, and July 31-August 4, grades 4-5, from 9am-3pm, the camp will provide several diverse learning opportunities.

The camp focuses will include:



Botany/Ethno-Botany

Wildlife

Geology

Art

Climate of the Sonoran Desert

Campers will learn how to care for Tohono Chul’s resident desert tortoises and about the technology of Native American basketry.

Tohono Chul Executive Director Jamie Maslyn Larson stated, “Tohono Chul is so excited to team with SARSEF in this summer camp program for youth. Using our gardens as a classroom and laboratory, our partnership will engage youth in learning about the wonders of the Sonoran Desert..."

Each camper, "Junior Docents," will get to share what they learned during Tohono Chul's summer-long Friday and Saturday evening event Chillin at the Chul.

These camps were funded by Governor Katie Hobbs Summer Enrichment grant and with partnership from the Arizona Science Center, the camps are free at no charge.

To sign up for the camp, visit https://sarsef.org/.