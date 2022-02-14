Tucson ranks as one of the most neighborly cities, beating Phoenix in neighbor satisfaction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new study has declared Tucson as one of the most neighborly cities, with most participants favoring our location as the "most pleasant feature."

According to StorageCafe.com, 24% of the residents who are unhappy with the neighborhood blamed local infrastructure for their dissatisfaction.

It also acknowledged that living in a tight-knit neighborhood is directly connected to an overall increased well-being.

“Because people are social by nature, we need each other. A setting, such as a neighborhood, where people can get to know one another helps to create a system of mutual support," shared Dr. Joseph Ferrari, Vincent de Paul Professor of Community Psychology at DePaul University. "Having this support increases life satisfaction, agreeableness, a sense of feeling at home and a sense of community. Each of these invariably has a positive impact on personal well-being.”

The storage space marketplace ranked Tucson 14 on their top 30 list.

Regarding Tucsonans, StorageCafe's analysis found:



43% had a sense of community

73% were satisfied with neighbors

61% recommended their neighborhood

53% found ways to be involved in the community

Phoenix landed at number 12 on the list, ranking higher than Tucson in every category but neighbor satisfaction.

When looking at the entire country, about 33% of Americans were found unhappy with their neighbors, while 67% of respondents blamed cost of living as the main reason they want to move out of their respective areas.

StorageCafe says it collaborated with PropertyShark.com in order to come to these conclusions.

