Students host art exhibition at Pima Community College

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College’s student art exhibition opened with a Wednesday afternoon reception.

The exhibition showcased a range of creative artwork and mediums to the community.

Student Ximena Martinez has two pieces of artwork on display: an oil painting self-portrait and a charcoal drawing of her brother.

“There's so many things that actually inspire me, but from my personal experience, I think it's some people I'm surrounded with my own culture, music, movies, everything but inspiration will always change during the course of the time,” Martinez said.

Martinez is one of around forty students across all five PCC campuses who have entered artwork they either made independently or for class.

“I think it's very amazing to see all these great artworks and it kind of inspires you to do different artworks and techniques also,” Martinez said.

When asked what she hopes her artwork conveys, Martinez said she hopes people see the beauty in art.

“Painting or drawing — It's all very beautiful and a really nice experience,” she added.

It’s all to bring awareness to the different types of art classes available, so students know their options ahead of spring registration, exhibition director David Andres explained.

“There's sculpture, there's ceramics, you know, we teach lots of things here at Pima that are not taught at the university,” Andres said. “One of them is metalsmithing.”

Some students are using the exhibition as a chance to sell their artwork while others are building up their portfolio to pursue art at the university level.

“One of the good things about Pima is that it allows students to not only exhibit their work, but to experiment,” he said.

The gallery, which is open to the public through January 24, 2024, is located on the second floor of PCC West’s Santa Rita building.