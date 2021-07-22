Students getting valuable hands-on training again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — These could be the first steps towards a career in the medical field.

“This is the best entry point; you learn about anatomy and how to talk to your patients and stuff like that,” said Senior Aracely Arredondo. Many of these students already graduated, but they came back for the week-long summer session to get the training and certifications they missed out on last year.

“Yesterday we did CPR and first aid certifications so everyone of us in the class now are CPR certified, said Luis Cuen who starts college in August. When the TUSD school year starts, dozens of Career and Technical Education programs like this one will be back to hands on learning.

“We haven't seen them for 15 or 16 months so it will be a real challenge to get them back to the level they need to be to get the certifications they are seeking,” said Professional Development Academic Trainer Karl Oxnam.

For Healthcare Professions Instructor Kendra Skief, it's a welcome change. “For me hands-on learning is the only way to learn, and I’ve missed my kids so I'm glad they are back,” she said. And the students we talked to say they are glad they are getting to practice what they are meant to do.

“Just helping people basically,” said Arredondo.

“Some people out there can't help themselves and I want to be able to help a lot of people.”