Students at Prince Elementary learn about financial literacy and career choices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A statewide program is introducing important life skills like financial literacy to students.

The Junior Achievement of Arizona gives students across the state an early look at money management and career choices. Today they visited Prince Elementary where University of Arizona students volunteered to help students get inspired.

They call these J.A. Days where volunteers like Kaitlyn Hsu lead students through different activities. The activities aim to build financial literacy.

“We’re students also and so in a way we want to be the best role models that we can for these students just by encouraging them that this is totally doable and attainable and something that they should be excited for in their future,” said Hsu, a student at the University of Arizona.

The program also broadens their horizons when it comes to career choices.

Carolyn Gorst is the Southern Arizona Development Officer Junior Achievement. She said this makes sure “they're not just stuck doing a job that they might see a parent doing everyday. They can actually do any job out there. They can be anything they can dream of.”

Teacher Kelsey Glavin says the program builds these skills after each yearly J.A. Day.

“If they’re here in Kindergarten and they make it all the way to 5th grade at Prince, and they have six years of experience with Junior Achievement, they just get to continue on with their financial literacy and their college bound mindset,” said Glavin.

This is the 12th year that the Junior Achievement of Arizona has partnered with Prince Elementary but they do not plan for it to be the last. Just like every other school they partner with, they hope to continue to visit year after year.

----

——-

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

