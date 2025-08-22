Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cienega High School issues shelter-in-place after student with weapon reported

Cienega High School issued a shelter-in-place order Friday after a student reported that another student at the school brought a weapon to campus

According to a letter that Vail School District sent to students and families, the student who brought the weapon was "quickly isolated, and the weapon was confiscated."

Pima County Sheriff's Department was notified, responded and is investigating the matter, the letter said.

According to a social media post from PCSD, school resource officers are on campus and the involved student is being interviewed as part of an active investigation.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted and school has resumed normal activities, according to the Vail School District.

