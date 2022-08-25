Student loan forgiveness: The process isn't clear

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many of the students and faculty here at Pima Community College have student loans. They could have up to $20,000 of debt forgiven, but they're waiting on the Biden administration to tell them how.

“Let's just say I'm at over $35K in my student loans.”

Amber Arvizu graduated from both the University of Arizona and Pima Community College. She spent a total of six years in school.

“Studied for five maybe six different degrees all at once," Arvizu said. "So there’s a lot of student loans and definitely pell grants that I've dug into.”

The Biden administration’s loan forgiveness would shave $20,000 off Arvizu’s student loan debt. Arvizu says she could use that money to pay off her car, or move out of her parent’s house.

“I wouldn’t know how to react because it's a huge weight off my shoulders,” Arvizu said.

Arvizu is one of millions trying to figure out when and how their loans will be forgiven. Financial aid administrators at Pima Community College say it’s unclear.

“Students and the greater public heard about it at the same time we did," said Aurie Clifford, Financial Aid Administrator at Pima Community College. "So that does cause a little bit of confusion because we know just as much as everyone else.”

Clifford has worked as a financial administrator for 15 years. She says everyone in her department is confused by the president’s announcement.

“Is this real, is this something that’s going to happen to me, am I eligible? Those are some of the toughest questions because I have to say: ’I think so,’” Clifford said.

Clifford says the loan forgiveness wont be automatic, and there still isn't a form for students to apply. She’s waiting on the Department of Education to answer a few more questions before she responds students’ concerns.

"Are you going to do a web form? If you're already enrolled in a payment plan, will they be able to push something out from your servicer? Is there a paper form? How do you submit that? Who has to sign off on that?

Clifford guesses that the form to apply will come out in a few weeks, and students will have to turn it in before the end of the year. But of course, that’s just her best guess, and students will have to check the Department of Education’s website for updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

