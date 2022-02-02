Student arrested for taking gun to Gridley Middle School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a weapons violation at Gridley Middle School.
Student had a gun on school property and TPD was able to recover it after another student and staff member immediately reported it.
Officers arrested a male student.
"The safety of our school is a top priority, so we are grateful for the quick response by our community. Please remember to remind your children of the importance of making our schools and surrounding areas a safe place for all," Principal of Gridley Middle School, Rosanna Ortiz-Montoya, said in email sent to Gridley families.
No injuries were reported.
