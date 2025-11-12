Student arrested after threats made toward Green Fields School, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a student has been arrested after threats were made toward Green Fields School earlier this week.

According to PCSD, investigators were made aware of the threats on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Detectives from the department’s Community Problems Unit conducted several interviews, leading to the arrest of one student who was charged with threatening by word or conduct.

On Wednesday morning, the Special Enforcement Team conducted traffic education and enforcement in front of the school, which the department says may have resulted in an increased deputy presence in the area.

In addition, a School Resource Officer was assigned to the area out of an abundance of caution.

The sheriff’s department says further inquiries should be directed to Green Fields School.