Strong winter weather hits Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a blustery overnight Tuesday and a wake up on Wednesday to see what the weather had done.

When big winds blow in, power poles may not be able to stand up to them. That’s what left Tucson Electric crews hustling to replace a pole and restore the wiring at a spot on Camino Del Cerro and Silverbell.

We saw other bits of wind damage like a section of wooden fence torn loose near Ina and Thornydale.

At Eko Market near 29th and Alvernon, Victoria Soremekun says she saw a 10 or 15 minute blast of very heavy rain, and wind that left her worried about the roof on her shop and her home.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked: As far as you can tell it seems like your places are okay at home and also at work?

Victoria: Yeah, I checked around my house. Nothing was affected. And when I got to this (my shop) was fine. And I'm very happy.”

If you really want to do something weather will not get in the way. That’s the story for three members of the golf team at Pima Community College who were hitting balls at the Reid Park driving range.

Craig Smith asked team member Andrew Rivas: “It sounds like weather is not a deterrent?”

Andrew: “No, not really. I mean, when it's June and it's so hot out. You know, I do wish for colder weather and it's not pouring right now, so I can make do with this sweatshirt. It's not that hard.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

