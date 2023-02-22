Strong wind and rain not slowing down Tucson Rodeo Parade preparations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the largest spectator events in the state is just around the corner and community members are working around the weather to prepare their floats for Thursday.

As the storm rolls in, nothing will rain on the Tucson community’s parade—which seemed to be the theme of Tuesday as decorations flew off into the rodeo grounds.

“We roll the parade regardless- sunshine or rain,” said Herb Wagner, with the Tucson Rodeo Parade committee.

There are 66 wagons from the Tucson Rodeo Parade’s Museum that are getting decorated for Thursday.

Decorating and protecting one of them is Georgina Carrillo-Gaxiola.

“A lot of it got ruined with the rain today so we’re pulling it off, all the soggy flowers, and putting on fresh flowers and hopefully we can tarp them,” said Carrillo-Gaxiola.

Although there’s a sense of urgency to cover up the floats as the rain and wind picks up, excitement fills the air for the Tucson tradition.

“No one else in the country gets Thursday and Friday off of school for the rodeo so they’re like ‘why do we get school off?’, so we’ve been spending these last couple of days going over the history,” Carrillo-Gaxiola said.

This will be the 98th year of the parade and the committee chairman said celebrating the people and the cultures that make up Tucson is what it’s all about.

“It’s just wonderful to see the how everything comes together for a parade that celebrates the Old West,” said Marshall Stewart.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday.