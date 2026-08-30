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Strong monsoon activity causes damage at Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum

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Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum
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Posted

TUCSON, AZ -- This weekend’s monsoon activity in the Tucson area caused extensive damage to the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum.

Museum owners said a microburst on Saturday took out at least three gazebos on the property, damaged the building’s roof, took down trees on the property, and caused a power outage.

In a Facebook post, the owners said, “We are sorry to any customers cars who sustained damages, we will have you on the road again soon.”

Museum owners credited WATT Towing for helping lift the downed gazebos.

No injuries were reported.

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