Street closures in Sierra Vista for West Fest Saturday, April 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — West Fest 2022 brings chalk paintings, live music, food booths and a ribbon cutting ceremony to Sierra Vista this Saturday, April 30 starting at 3 p.m.
Sierra Vista residents can expect street closures along Fry Boulevard between North Avenue and North Garden Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m. until the event concludes at 9 p.m.
Festivities will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at Landmark Plaza around 3 p.m. to commemorate recently completed streetscape improvements along Fry Boulevard.
According to Community Development Director Matt McLachlan, the improvements are part of a greater effort to revitalize the Historic West End area of Sierra Vista, which includes increasing bike and pedestrian amenities, incentivising infill and creating more of a town center environment.
“This is a great opportunity to see long-sought changes taking shape in the West End as part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the area where our community began,” McLachlan said.
Activities at West Fest will include:
- Face painting
- Magic acts
- Live DJ
- Food and beverage booths
- Local business booths
- Live music by No Alibis (6 - 9 p.m.)
Festival admission is free. For additional information, visit the City of Sierra Vista website.
