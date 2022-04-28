Watch
Street closures in Sierra Vista for West Fest Saturday, April 30

Festivities to celebrate recently completed streetscape improvements
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:27:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — West Fest 2022 brings chalk paintings, live music, food booths and a ribbon cutting ceremony to Sierra Vista this Saturday, April 30 starting at 3 p.m.

Sierra Vista residents can expect street closures along Fry Boulevard between North Avenue and North Garden Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m. until the event concludes at 9 p.m.

Festivities will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at Landmark Plaza around 3 p.m. to commemorate recently completed streetscape improvements along Fry Boulevard.

According to Community Development Director Matt McLachlan, the improvements are part of a greater effort to revitalize the Historic West End area of Sierra Vista, which includes increasing bike and pedestrian amenities, incentivising infill and creating more of a town center environment.

“This is a great opportunity to see long-sought changes taking shape in the West End as part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the area where our community began,” McLachlan said.

Activities at West Fest will include:

  • Face painting
  • Magic acts
  • Live DJ
  • Food and beverage booths
  • Local business booths
  • Live music by No Alibis (6 - 9 p.m.)
City of Sierra Vista West Fest

Festival admission is free. For additional information, visit the City of Sierra Vista website.

