TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man says a stray bullet damaged his northside home.

A bullet that was apparently fired into the air put a hole in his solar panel, he said.

"Those bullets people fire into the sky do come down somewhere," he said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Recklessly discharging a firearm within city limits is a felony.

