Strap on those skates: Tucson's Downtown pop-up ice rink launches Sunday

The downtown Tucson ice rink re-opens Sunday, Nov. 19 at 260 S. Church Ave.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 14:33:41-05

It's the closest Downtown Tucson gets to Rockefeller Center in the winter.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the city will open its Tucson Holiday Ice rink at 2 p.m. in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office, 260 S. Church Ave.

From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, desert dwellers can slap on skates for 90-minute sessions that have to be reserved ahead of time through the Tucson Parks & Recreation website.

Skates begin at Size 8 for children to 15 for adult men. Socks are required and gloves are recommended, according to the Parks & Rec. website.

Admission is $22 per session for adults; $15 for children 11 and younger. Skate assists are $7.

Call 1-520-791-4101, option 1, for more information.

