Strangers risk themselves to help out of control driver

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - At a busy Tucson intersection Wednesday, an amazing story played out of people putting themselves in danger to help a driver who seemed to be having a seizure--- and to try to keep her from hurting other drivers.

Witnesses say in the lunch rush, at the busy intersection of Broadway and Campbell, the woman driving a white Nissan Altima, rear-ended another car stopped at the light.



That car pulled out of the way. The woman in Altima kept pulling forward.

Patricia Carley was in a car nearby. She says, “Her foot was still on the accelerator and she kept going, very slowly, though, creeping up so them by daughter said, I think she's having a seizure, because we're familiar, and so then she went over to try to open the door."



She tried to shut off the car but couldn't break the glass or open the door.



A group of people tried to hold the car and keep it from crossing into traffic on Broadway.



Kyle McKee was driving down Broadway when he thought he saw someone trying to run from a hit and run.

"So I pulled my truck right in front of her car and of a sudden she just started going right into me and so I thought she was still trying to get away."



But no one was able to stop the woman and her car. They surged out of control across Broadway, and across a vacant lot until a wall finally stopped them.



There the people who tried to keep the woman's car in control, cared for her until firefighters and police could arrive.