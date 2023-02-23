Watch Now
STPD makes arrests after shots fired into apartment

Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 23, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Benson Highway.

The incident took place on Feb. 22 around 4:57 p.m. at 305 E Benson Highway.

Officers located the suspect's car and initiated a vehicle stop.

A victim was located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to STPD, several rounds were fired into an apartment and the suspect fled the scene in a car.

The driver of the suspect's car was identified by a witness as the shooter.

The suspect was arrested and a gun was later recovered.

