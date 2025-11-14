'Store It Don't Pour It': Pima County hosts annual grease collection event

On January 10th, 2026, Pima County is hosting their annual grease collection event.

Though it's an ingredient essential in many homes, it can be very difficult to discard. Pouring cooking oils like grease down drains can cause severe damage to pipes and the pipes of those nearby. When oils are incorrectly disposed, it can also bring pets and insects into your home.

The event will be held at six locations:

O'Rielly Chevrolet:

6160 N. Broadway Blvd.

Pima Community College, Northwest Campus

7600 N. Shannon Road

Kino Sports Complex

2500 E. Ajo Way

Sahuarita Town Hall Complex

375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Pima County Wastewater Annex

3233 N. Dodge Blvd.

Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility

2947 Calle Agua Nueva

If you cant attend the event in January, you can always recycle grease and oils at Pima County's year round location:

Agua Nueva WRF / Jacobs

2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva Tucson, AZ 85745

Pima County is asking residents to not bring motor oil or hazardous waste.